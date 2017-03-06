Immigration: Mayor prudent but not courageous

Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland recently asked the City Council not to declare Tacoma a sanctuary city for fear federal funds to the city would be cut off. While not a profile in courage to be sure, she did keep the city from treading into the murky waters of hypocrisy.
After all, how would it look if we were to declare ourselves a safe haven for immigrants while at the same time profiting off their detention?The Northwest Detention Center is a community blight, and so is trading Tacoma’s soul for money.
While some may argue that Strickland did the prudent thing, it cannot be said she did the moral or courageous thing.
