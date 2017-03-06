PSE: Public confidence should be leaking fast

Re: “PSE still seeking cause of 161 gas leaks at Tehaleh,” (TNT, 2/24).
As we read the continued problems that PSE has in general construction and lack of ability to determine issues associated with resident gas leaks, PSE continues with the contruction of a Tideflats facility that will require miles of various size pipes, containers to hold hundreds of thousands of liquefied gas and an emergency plan that has not been completed and reviewed by the city or the public.
PSE has hundreds of miles of underground pipes that have not been inspected in years (if ever) and they can’t even tell us, with 100 percent accuracy, which pipes still have gas in them. The more we hear about PSE, the less confidence I have.
