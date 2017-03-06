Click: Outlying customers get subsidies

Tacoma Power provides power to outlying areas where Click cable service is not available. I think it is hypocritical for these customers outside Tacoma to complain about having to subsidize a service they don’t receive (Click) when they are also receiving services subsidized by others.
If you live outside the city, you may have seen crews trimming trees away from power lines or a city light crew restoring power on a stormy Thanksgiving weekend. You did not get an extra bill for that but if you think they did it for free, think again.
I live in Tacoma and I am subsidizing the cost of power delivery to those areas.
Outlying areas should pay more per kilowatt hour.
