GOP: Party is wrong about field training guide

The Washington State Republican Party has published a letter on its website accusing Democrats of publishing a “training manual” with “detailed instructions to harass and intimidate.” We are flattered they went to so much trouble to ferret out the closely guarded manual, (available at IndivisibleGuide.com) but we wish to set the record straight.
As a charter member of Indivisible Tacoma, I can assure state Republicans that we are completely nonpartisan and not affiliated in any way with the Democratic Party. We are grassroots, and we report to nobody “above” us, nor do we receive funding or other support from any larger organization.
A quick read of the guide will dispel any notion of intimidation or harassment. We are a community of citizen lobbyists dedicated to reclaiming American values through peaceful and respectful engagement with elected officials. We welcome any fellow citizens interested in organizing to hold the Trump administration accountable and keep it from destroying the freedoms and protections our government was created to uphold.
Take a bow, WSRP, for your consummate detective work in finally locating and exposing our marching orders. We encourage everyone to read it.
