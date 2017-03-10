UWT: Think before writing, and reacting, too

Re: “Banner means what it says, UWT affirms,” (TNT, 2/25).
The writing center at a Tacoma community college has a poster saying that tutors will “emphasize the importance of rhetorical situations over grammatical correctness in the production of texts.”
In other words, thought is more important than form of expression. I have always taught that — to white writers. I want them to think about content first and worry about correctness later. Standard English, if it is going to be important to the intended audience, is the last thing a writer should address.
Breitbart declared the policy was saying that “expecting Americans to use proper grammar perpetuates racism.” By printing this perverted interpretation, Breitbart wishes to provoke a racist knee-jerk response in its target audience.
Ironically, Breitbart’s current champion is an avowed racist who is about as grammatical — and as thoughtful — as somebody’s pet parrot.
Please get the complete story, and try to think. Resist those who would manipulate you into heeding the lesser angels of our nature.
