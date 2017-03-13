Transit: Downtown access is uphill climb

Recently I had business at the Pierce County Courthouse. As I thought it was an opportunity to use public transit, I did that.
What a surprise! The transport hubs are all on Pacific Avenue and Commerce Street. The courthouse is on Tacoma Avenue, a distance of four blocks, all uphill.
This set me to thinking. In a small area, there is located a main library, a vocational school and courthouse, but no close and regular transit. I imagine the planners thought four blocks was not a big stretch, but forgot the handicapped and elderly, to say nothing of the parking hassle.
If they are trying to improve access to the public and encourage use of public transit, this needs to be resolved . Fix the small problems early and they won’t become big.
