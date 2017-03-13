Puyallup: No hope for New Hope Homeless Center

Re: “Puyallup may impose new rules on homeless center despite lawsuit threats” (TNT 3/1).
Puyallup council just spent $50,000 to keep the Justice Dept. off their back. Now, these sad council members have come up with the idea that the Feds won’t sue if they impose new rules on the New Hope Resource Center. Wanna bet?
The money could have been spent to find a new place for the center, but that would have made too much sense.
Citizens, these poor council members, who love one another, are headed for another wasteful decision that will send more of our money down the drain. As soon as possible, citizens, let’s send these poor council members home so they can love one another without messing up this beautiful city. Then we can elect some people who get things done, even if they don’t love one another.
What a sad City Council, all talk and no action, except doing the wrong thing.
