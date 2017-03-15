Town Hall Meeting: State Rep. Jesse Young shows he cares

I appreciate the time state Rep. Jesse Young took to organize a Town Hall meeting in Gig Harbor last weekend. He was transparent about his stance on several issues and what he’s doing in Olympia to represent our district. He took numerous questions and steered the answers in a way that created a unifying open discussion. He was able to find common ground on many diverse subjects. Some questions were obviously meant to attack Young. He met those questions respectfully as well.
I’m pleased to hear Young is working to help schools become more immune to frivolous lawsuits as well as attempting to bring back the ROTC to high schools. He’s supportive of our teachers and and students. He’s working to find funding for the replacement of old gas station fuel tanks that could become a hazard to our environment while also adding electric vehicle charging stations to local gas stations. He’s supportive of finding free job training for those who are unemployed to help people get back on their feet.
I went to Olympia twice last year, and Young came out to greet me both times. He truly cares and listens to all of us in his district.
Comments