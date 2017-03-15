Support education for all countries

We all need to hear some good news these days. Here’s some: The House passed legislation this week to support developing countries working to educate their children, via H.R. 601 or the “Reinforcing Education Accountability in Development (READ)” act.
It’s a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Rep. Dave Reichert from Washington. This can help the 263 million children and youth in developing nations, who aren’t now in school, to access the educational opportunities they deserve.
It’s the same thing we want for our own children. This bill can only add to the stability and positive future of the affected nations. Now it’s important for our senators to act to help make this READ act a reality for the children who need it.
Comments