Support education for all countries

0:31 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Happy Felix Day" Pause

1:52 Welcoming immigrants to Tacoma

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

3:26 Huskies wide receiver John Ross talks at UW Pro Day

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School