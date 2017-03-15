Seattle: Liberal Shangri-La is something to behold

Seattle is a sanctuary city, and I encourage the homeless, the illegals and the free spirits to head in that direction. It is the city of million-dollar toilets, hotels for alcoholics, free needles and a place to shoot up for drug users.
There are hundreds of homeless camps to choose from; this can include free medical/dental care, and you will have your choice of food banks.
But wait there’s more. Bored? Demonstrations abound. Got a complaint? One of the many monthly demonstrations will surely cover your angst. And don’t worry about this Shangri-La shutting down due to a lack of funding. A major property tax increase is in the works.
Bless you, Seattle; you really are something of a marvel.
Comments