Taxes: Our wallets don't need a holiday

Re: “A summer holiday for the wallet would bring back-to-school relief,” (Local Viewpoint, 3/6).
A one-day tax holiday for school supplies? How can Rep. Morgan Irwin talk of such with a straight face?
How about funding education as the state Supreme Court has ruled. So what if most parents would get to save the tax on a pack of pencils and a box of Kleenex. While others with more disposable income could save on computers, smart phones with an education app; or how about a new Lexus to drive the kids to school?
Washington already has a regressive tax system, so why bring up such a tiny thing as the tax on three-ring binders?
