Protests: Reducing the political divide

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia Pause

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787

1:27 White House: "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong"

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington