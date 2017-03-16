Environment: Common sense losing out to greed

Re: “Alaska pipeline leak might have started in December,” (TNT, 3/8).
I am seriously concerned about the direction our country is going regarding the environment. This article refers to a “pipeline spewing natural gas” into Cook Inlet, which may have been leaking for two months before it was spotted by air, according to the federal pipeline safety office.
On the previous page, there’s a story about a judge declining to stop the final section of the pipeline for the Dakota Access oil project to run under Lake Oahe in North Dakota.
Where does it end? Where is common sense? Is it all money and greed?
It is over when we can no longer breathe the air or drink the water, no matter how much money we have, cheap gas or guns!
