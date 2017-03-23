Governor: Laws of the kingdom of Inslee

Re: “Trooper’s action in ICE incident reviewed,” (TNT, 2/18).
Gov. Jay Inslee has finally pulled the “king size” gaffe of his illustrious four-plus years in office by threatening one of his own State Patrol officers with an administrative review, after the officer actually carried out his duties as a law enforcement officer.
Seems the officer notified federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement about an illegal immigrant who had been involved in an accident. This individual had already been deported twice and was previously convicted of a felony.
It seems Inslee goes by his own immigration laws and doesn’t enforce valid U.S. laws. He enforces only that which is not contradicted by the well known Kingdom of Inslee laws.
Well, pardon us for thinking the U.S. government laws might usurp the kingdom. We ask your most humble pardon.
Comments