Sound transit: It's important to consider big picture

Re: “Legislators can’t unring the bell of Sound Transit 3,” (TNT editorial, 3/9).
In an age of knee-jerk reactions, twitter posts and general distrust in the government to take on big challenges, bravo to the New Tribune Editorial Board for writing a thoughtful analysis on the issues concerning the increases in car tabs due to ST3.
We are one region and together we desperately need better transportation to keep our area moving. Unlike certain other big-city newspapers, the TNT Editorial Board sees the big picture.
