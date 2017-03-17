Unleashed Dogs: Owners need training, too

Re: “Dog unleashes true nature of folks he meets” (TNT 3/13).
One day I will write a book about the range of responses I get when I politely remind people to leash their dogs. They range from, “Oh, he wouldn’t hurt anyone,” to “Thanks for policing me. You must be a Republican!” Others are not printable.
I have a reason to urge leashing. Our cat was viciously attacked on our property by a neighbor’s unleashed dog and nearly died. The owner, when confronted by UP Animal Control, chose euthanasia.
Five years and $5,000 later, our cat lives a healthy life. But this only came after years of badgering the neighbor’s homeowner’s insurance company for compensation.
Your dog’s friendliness is irrelevant. Walking it unleashed (unless in designated areas) is illegal and potentially dangerous–for your dog, you and others. Put the leash on. It’s the right and safe thing to do.
