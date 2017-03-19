ST3 vehicle license tax: Pay it forward

Re: “Democratic lawmakers take aim at Sound Transit’s car tab calculations, too” (TNT, 3/10).
Like many county residents, I was surprised at the cost of the 2017 vehicle license. But unlike so many people who are upset and complaining to their legislators, I am happy to help pay for mass transit in the Puget Sound area. I have voted for every mass transit measure for 40 years (remember Forward Thrust?). Decades ago we could have had a large part of mass transit paid for with federal funds, and the area was less developed, meaning land acquisition would have been cheaper. But no, people consistently voted for the freedom to drive their own vehicles. Now that “freedom” means the frustration of countless hours wasted in dramatically increased traffic congestion.
Where do people think the money for a transit system comes from, or for maintenance and improvements to our infrastructure? Through taxes on a responsible citizenry that realizes the value of investing in the future and in taking care of everyone, whether or not they ever plan on riding mass transit. Our parents and grandparents paid taxes to build the freeways and bridges and tunnels we currently use. Let’s quit complaining about taxes and be proud to leave a similar legacy to future generations.
