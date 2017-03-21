Trump: Lack of integrity, lack of qualifications

When he first ran for president, Donald Trump warned us of what was to come should he win. Every time he opened his mouth to downgrade Hillary Clinton, he was in fact speaking about himself, a man who cannot be trusted.
Yet half the country voted for him and now there are questions whether that was the right decision. Something terribly wrong is taking place in America when a candidate with no political experience, no integrity,and of questionable character can be voted into the highest office in the country.
What does this say about us the voters? What ever happened to basic qualifications for the job? Is the presidency of the United States the only job you need not have prior qualifications to assume?
Unless Trump is impeached, the next four years are going to be extremely challenging for us all. God help us, and God help the United States of America.
