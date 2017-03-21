Letters to the Editor

March 21, 2017 5:52 PM

Homeless: Seattle leads the way to change

Janet E. Wicks, University Place

Yes Seattle, without a hint of sarcasm, Bless You.

Bless you for acknowledging the overwhelming needs of homeless individuals. Bless you for seeking answers and formulating solutions that sometimes fail but more than often succeed. Thank You for being sanctuary, for challenging your citizens, for showing compassion and for giving us a “marvelous” example. Your free spirited neighbors in the South Sound strive to find solutions as well.

Perhaps the idea of Shangri La here in the PNW is possible.

