Letters to the Editor

March 21, 2017 5:53 PM

Leash laws: They are there for a reason

John Falkowski, Milton

Re: “My dog unleashes true nature of people he meets” (TNT, 3/13).

So reader columnist Tom Llewellyn walks his dog without a leash, what a flagrant violation of established law, but typical of the attitude in Western Washington: If you don’t like the law, ignore it.

Two years ago I was riding my bike on the Interurban approaching the racetrack. In front of me I could see that a couple had a full-sized poodle unleashed, running wildly all over the trail. I slowed as I approached them and without any warning, the poodle ran across the trail and into the front wheel of my bike, causing me to fall back on my left shoulder.

Dazed, I realized I had broken my collar bone. I got up and saw nothing but red as a result of the couple’s flagrant violation of the leash law. As I peddled back to my truck, the woman admonished me by saying,”I think you broke my dog’s leg.”

I ended up in the hospital for three days not only with a broken collarbone but I had ten ribs with multiple fractures. Obey the law and leash your dog.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fire at Gig Harbor restaurant

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos