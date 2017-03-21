Lindquist: His excuse mirrors Clinton’s

Re: “Lindquist text message case: Still going, defense bills exceed $584,000” (TNT, 3/11).
The Tacoma News Tribune has every right to be concerned about Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist and the potential cost of his legal woes to the taxpayers; however, the double standard is all too obvious. Lindquist says, “The messages are private and unrelated to business.”
I don’t recall any outrage when Hillary Clinton made the same excuse about her personal server and Lindquist was not dealing with classified information. Of course, she had the protection of then Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
Keep the priorities straight by continuing to preach to the choir. Save the front page for Trump bashing.
