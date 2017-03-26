Immigrants: Definition differs with perspective

1:48 Telegraph operators share memories of McCarver station Pause

1:36 Construction progress on pedestrian bridge at Point Defiance

2:01 Getting 'down and dirty' at the Mud Run

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys