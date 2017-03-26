Immigrants: Definition differs with perspective

Re: A slavery explanation Ben Carson shouldn’t need” (TNT, 3/11).
Leonard Pitts castigates Ben Carson for referring to slaves as immigrants and goes on to define immigrants as those who landed at Ellis Island, had health inspections,stared at New York City, inspired by their universe of possibilities, etc.
Perhaps Mr. Pitts should inform his progressive and liberal friends who name as “immigrants” those who cross the border illegally, many times from Mexico, have never seen Ellis Island or New York and end up in whatever city or state will give them sanctuary. By the way, Eugene Robinson in a column two days later refers to slaves as immigrants, though involuntary. Those who endured slavery should have our respect, immigrants or no, Just seems like Mr Pitts has to demonize anyone who disagrees with his far left opinions.
