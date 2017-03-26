Tele-town halls: Great communication without the theatrics.

What’s all the hullabaloo? It seems that folks were complaining that our Congressional Representatives were refusing to have Town Hall meetings because they did not want to face tough questions. Hah! I just got off a call with my Congressman, Dave Reichert. It was a “tele-town hall.”
We asked – and he answered – tough questions from both ends and the middle of the political spectrum. Most were Affordable Care Act questions: How will I provide insurance for my 8-year-old when I make so little as a responsible single mom? Or, why must I pay for pregnancy coverage when at 70+ and male there is a physical certainty I will never be pregnant?
The only difference I saw with this tele-town hall format versus the more conventional version is that (A) I got better answers with deeper rationale that I could actually hear, and, (B) I did not get my mug plastered on Facebook or the 11 o’clock news for acting like an idiot.
To our whole Congressional delegation on both sides of the aisle please stay available, communicative, forthcoming, and helpful. For the rest of us: please, no theatrics.
