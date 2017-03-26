Letters to the Editor

March 26, 2017 4:50 PM

Donald Trump: A watered down president

George G. Milliken, Gig Harbor

How long will it take for the Republican legislators to discover that their President has no place in the White House?

In his teleprompter and televised speech in Tennessee, he railed against the Hawaiian judge who slapped a new ban on his Immigration Reform bill. He described the new bill as a “watered down version” of his first submission.

A normal person, if he lost the first round of an argument, wouldn’t go back in the second round with a watered down take of his losing version.

Donald Trump should bone up on his linguistic skills.

