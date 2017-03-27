Photo Enforcement: Citations hurt families

I just paid another $124 to the City of Puyallup for an infraction with its Photo Enforcement Program. I say “another” because I also got caught by traffic cameras last year and the year before.
It was for the same reasons: entering a yellow light zone before it turned red or making a quick right turn without fully stopping..
I wasn’t alone. According to the police department, over 80,000 drivers were caught by the city’s 14 cameras between 2012 and 2015.
I can afford paying the $124 to the city. I have the income where the fine is just a nuisance. But $124 for a middle or low income family means they must cut back on something, maybe groceries, or not eating at the local restaurant, or buying clothes; you get it, not helping local businesses.
Why $124? Why this large fee? Half the amount, or $62 will result in the same outcome - forcing the driver to be more careful next time, but less harmful to families.
I ask that the city take a hard look at the portion of money it receives from the cameras, and lower the fees to a less corrosive amount.
