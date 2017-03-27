Addiction: May others be spared the fate of Dee

I recently learned of the passing of an aggressive and notorious panhandler who wandered the Hilltop district, who was known as Dee. She was a thorn to local hospitals and businesses for many, many years.
Drug addiction and being an alcoholic helped mold her into the person she was, but more so abusive relationships, especially in her younger life (as rumored). They helped derail what might have been a promising future.
I must say Dee had oomph and an impressive underlying wit. Such a harsh life without any real recourse to rebound. Yet all her wasted energy, if rechanneled, could have propelled her into a much more productive, positive and desirable direction.
Let her rest in peace.
