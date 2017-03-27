Trump: Is lack of empathy his problem?

For those of you who proclaim that President Donald Trump is following his campaign promises, let’s take a closer look. First, he is doing everything he promised for the 1-percent class. His budget lowers taxes not only on them personally, but also on the corporations they lead.
He is supported Trumpcare (aka Ryancare), which thoroughly reduces health benefits for the poor and middle class to give tax breaks (again) to the rich. His budget serves the war machine without serving our warriors who actually take the fight to the enemy and return wounded.
He is working to build a wall at the border, but is not supporting Meals on Wheels or Sesame Street.
In other words, if you are not his friends among the one-percenters, he is doing anything but helping you. My sense is that he lacks empathy. He never had a pet. He never took care of his children except for providing money to his wife to do that. He never changed a diaper. His personal skills are zero unless he is at the negotiating table.
Is this really what we want in a president?
