Trump: Is lack of empathy his problem?

1:48 Tacoma's Cabarellos Club turns 60 Pause

0:51 91 year-old golfer drives off embankment at Gig Harbor Golf Club

1:52 Welcoming immigrants to Tacoma

1:49 Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County

0:56 A 1941 Cape Cod-style house for $140,000, shipping included

1:36 Construction progress on pedestrian bridge at Point Defiance

2:04 Couples renew vows at Tacoma’s oldest black church in celebration of strong marriages

1:48 Telegraph operators share memories of McCarver station

1:29 Spreading smiles one rock at a time