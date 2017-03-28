HOV/HOT lanes: King County strikes again

My family and I rarely drive north to Seattle or other cities for a variety of reasons. One of them being traffic and congestion. Now I can add another reason: levying fines in the carpool lane for lack of a Good to Go pass.
Recently I drove with three colleagues to a meeting in Kirkland, obviously satisfying the carpool rules. Imagine my shock and surprise when I received two fines ($2.75 each) for driving the carpool lanes without a Good to Go pass. Driving at 5 a.m., we didn’t see any signs stating that you needed the pass.
With increased car tabs and the gas tax, you would think carpooling would be encouraged. Apparently not. Add one more reason to have nothing to do with King County and its incompetent leadership.
