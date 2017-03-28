Seattle Sounders: Unsung heroes

I am really saddened by the lack of coverage The News Tribune has given to our Major League Soccer champions, the Seattle Sounders. The second game into the new season and I had to dig to page four of the sports page to find game-day information. The front page was full of Seahawks and Mariners and that orange ball. Don’t get me wrong, I cheer for them, too.
My next letter will be to the Sounders organization for not fully marketing their incredible team. I’ll send another letter to the MLS for making us wait till the 19th to unfurl the Champions Banner. The Sounders just brought us home the cup. Go Sounders.
