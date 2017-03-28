Trumpcare: More money for the rich

The current proposed Republican health care plan, or lack thereof, by the current administration takes $880 million out of Medicaid alone by the end of the next decade. Most of this money goes to pay for new tax cuts for the rich and for corporate tax cuts. No wonder Boeing and the aerospace companies are for the tax cuts and approve the new border tax. They will not have to pay for it; the people will in the form of higher-priced goods.
What a disaster: higher prices, less benefits and probably a major recession. If 24-26 million people have access to health care taken away, what happens to all those people working in the health care field? Fewer people with insurance means fewer people with employment. Shame.
