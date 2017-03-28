Traffic: City botches Tacoma Dome crowd

The City of Tacoma gave itself another black eye in its traffic management plan for the Bill O’Reilly show at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday night. Cars were rerouted from the usual routes to a roundabout detour that led to a traffic jam of more than an hour, inconveniencing both show attendees and others using the streets around the Dome.
I personally got to the shadow of the Dome by 4 p.m., but with the rerouting was unable to park and get to the arena until 5:45. (The show started at 5.)
This is totally unacceptable for a major city. I will think twice before I attend another event at the Tacoma Dome.
