School coach: Timing of termination is suspicious

Re: “Lincoln wrestling coach says he was fired for giving kids rides home” (TNT, 3/17).
Greg Ford, Jr., Lincoln High School’s wrestling coach, was fired after a very successful season.
If his conduct was against Tacoma School District policy then, rightly, he should be disciplined; however, your story indicates that he was violating the policy throughout the season, yet the school waited to do its duty until after a successful coach had completed his highly exceptional season.
Forgive me if I note a bit of hypocrisy on the part of the district. If the coach is guilty of a termination offense, then so are school district officials They are in charge of ensuring the safety of the athletes and, of course, the district’s pocket book.
Comments