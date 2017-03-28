Taxes: Providing returns is all-or-nothing deal

I refer all citizens to the 4th Amendment of our Constitution. It applies to all citizens of the United States. The President of the United States is a United States citizen and is protected by that same right.
My point is this: If any president is compelled to release tax information, I insist, as a citizen, that the same standard apply to our federal congressional and senatorial office holders. The same standard also must apply to our state governor. Laws that govern our nation must equally apply to all or to none.
The president currently is under an IRS audit. It is my understanding that the IRS is required to report unlawful activity they detect to the Department of Justice. If probable cause exists to bring action or an investigation, future activity would take place and be resolved based on the law, not on the “inquiring minds want to know” standard.
Your tax information, my tax information, and President Trump’s tax information is private.
