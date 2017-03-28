Trump: Empathy for rural cuts? Bah humbug

Re: “Trump proposal kills rural development,” (TNT, 3/18).
Thanks to the Republicans and President Donald Trump, I feel no obligation to have any empathy or compassion for the health, education or employment of those poverty-stricken Americans in Mississippi, Appalachia or the Southern Delta regions.
The Trump administration is gutting all federal programs dedicated to lifting them out of poverty. His budget outline for 2018 provides nothing for these rural development programs, yet these are the same voters who gave him rousing victories on Election Day.
All I can say is “all you down-home rural folks voted for him and now you got him!” Trump’s budget director said it best: “folks who voted for the president are getting exactly what they voted for.”
