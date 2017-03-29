Sound Transit: Tacoma commuters get taken for a ride

A lot of Tacoma commuters ride the 590 (or 594) to and from work in Seattle. Sound Transit insists on using smaller, shorter buses during the peak hours. The problems are many: overcrowding leads to more people standing, more wasteful trips then necessary, discomfort (the foot placement options are terrible), long lines and the whole experience is most painful; it tends to push the fence-sitters back into their cars.
I want Sound Transit to be the best it can be. The biggest problem of all is their customer service. Repeated attempts to communicate with ST has resulted in an unnerving lack of concern for safety - I was told that standing on the bus was just part of riding it. I have also been told that the small buses are temporary and the larger buses are getting routine maintenance. If so, these buss have been getting maintained for a long time.
Why does Tacoma get the small, dirty and mostly overcrowded buses? It really stinks like something...
Comments