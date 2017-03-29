Rising taxes: Thank King County

King County is the economic hub of Washington. Because of its population, it influences the direction the state goes politically and how the state grows or declines. If not for King County and Snohomish Counties, Washington would have been a red state, a Trump state, in the last election.
If not for King and Snohomish, the people of Pierce County would not be suffering higher property taxes, sales taxes and out of sight tab charges for Sound Transit.
If you were to do the math, taking into account projected population growth for the area, this 54 billion dollar rail system will have no effect on traffic congestion. Because of the inefficiency of Sound Transit, it is almost certain that the costs for the project will eventually demand more money from us because the system will not be finished when promised.
I was born and raised here, but I do not care at all for higher and higher taxes, a rail system I will never use in my lifetime, or much of the ultra-liberal politics of King County.
