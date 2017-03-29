Marijuana: It's naive to think kids are not in danger

Re: “Student marijuana survey gives cause for hope,” (TNT, 3/21).
Your editorial expressing relief over marijuana use rates in Washington is based on an incomplete overview of available data. A peer-reviewed article in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics just two months ago found statistically significant increases in marijuana use among 8th and 10th graders in Washington.
So while one study shows no change in use, another peer-reviewed study reveals a frightening increase. Hardly cause for celebration.
Equally concerning is the fact that the percentage of Washington marijuana-impaired drivers involved in fatal car crashes more than doubled after marijuana legalization, per the AAA Traffic Safety Foundation. And tax revenue supposed to be set aside for drug prevention, education and treatment has been diverted to the state’s general fund.
Given these sobering facts, it is still far too early to say “mission accomplished” on marijuana legalization.
