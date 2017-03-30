Trump: We awake to more chaos every day

Every morning I go to my reliable sources for news, hoping the Trump administration has decided to mend its chaotic ways and try a little humane law and order, consistent with a well-run democracy.
Instead, they tell me the president’s chaos has intensified. His inhumane, unconstitutional, intelligence-insulting attempts at immigration reform have been rejected. Then came his healthcare reform, also inhumane, insulting our intelligence and, as you would expect, beneficial for the rich and disastrous for the working class.
And now, I am told, Trump’s tax reform proposal will fail because it benefits the rich.
While his administration burns, he fiddles with his critics – Democrats, various Republican discontents and the media – apparently oblivious of the ongoing FBI and CIA investigations of him and his minions. According to the directors of those organizations, they already have evidence pointing to a considerable number of his minions who have a greater allegiance to Russian money than to America.
So how does a civil democracy tame an egocentric monster? An independent investigator with the power of subpoena has been mentioned. Others have suggested impeachment. Or might we grin and bear it until he collapses of his own hubris?
