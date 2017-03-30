Dog meat trade: Boycott countries that participate

I recently heard about a report that the Humane Society International had rescued 55 dogs from a “dog meat factory” in South Korea. After going to the web site of that organization I found that in South Korea alone there are approximately 17,000 such farms killing 2.5 million dogs a year.
Other Asian countries such as China, Vietnam, and India kill about 30 million dogs for consumption per year. These animals are abused, mistreated and brutalized in the most horrific ways. Boycott all products from these countries, Hyundai, KIA and Samsung are a good place to start.
