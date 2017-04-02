Trump wall: Purpose is not to hold people in

Re: “History will deem Trump’s wall a failure,” (TNT, 3/24).
I want to make a couple of corrections to this letter to the editor. First, using the term “illegal immigrant” for “illegal alien”. We all know the definition of illegal, but using immigrant for alien is purposely trying to steer the reader into thinking the person has some sort of authorization for entering.
Second, the Iron Curtain and Berlin Wall were for keeping their oppressed citizens from leaving. I wonder if the letter writer keeps his home doors unlocked, or is he trying to keep people from entering?
