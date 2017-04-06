Immigration: Show more compassion to citizens

1:32 Man pleads guilty for driving into 7-year-old trick-or-treater while drunk Pause

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

2:27 Gavin Grant, Michael Spellacy make for potent Puyallup middle infield

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis