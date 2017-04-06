Opposition to Gorsuch: Can we just grow up?

I am thoroughly disgusted at the childish actions of the liberals, from the local resist groups to our elected officials. What is to be gained by trying to get in the way of anything and everything President Trump and the majority party want to do?
Continual negativity is destructive, not just to one political party but to our country.
Resisting the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court won’t have any lasting good effect for anyone. Too bad there aren’t 50 more people like him in our Congress
