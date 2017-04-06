Immigration: Show more compassion to citizens

The primary responsibility of elected officials is to keep citizens safe. With the recent terrorist attack in London, shouldn’t we be taking steps to reduce the likelihood of harm to Americans?
Instead, Democratic attorneys general have gone to court to block President Trump’s travel bans (not Muslim bans) of citizens from seven (now six) countries where proper vetting would be difficult if not impossible.
Democratic mayors dominate sanctuary cities, especially large ones, and they refuse to cooperate fully with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. As a result, American citizens have been killed by illegal immigrants, like Sandra Duran in Los Angeles and Kate Steinle in San Francisco.
Where is the compassion for these victims and families? This lack of concern by Democrats for the safety of the people of this country
is reprehensible and appears to revolve around the same vitriol occurring in Washington D.C.
Democrats feel Trump is not worthy of being president, so they continuously resist and obstruct anything and everything he proposes. When they finally get over their hysteria and accept the reality of Nov. 8, they might try to show more compassion for American citizens than illegal immigrants.
