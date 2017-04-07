Immigration: Hospitality comes at a cost

Imagine being the sole, responsible parent of everyone living in the USA. You currently have many members of your “family” going without enough food; some are homeless or mentally or physically ill and are not being treated. Your highways, bridges, water systems,and electrical grids are all in dire need of rebuilding. But all your resources are totally depleted and still more “family” members are arriving daily.
You recall reading stories about folks who take in so many abandoned pets that they run out of money to feed them all, and soon there is no money to pay for water, heat, and light bills. Eventually, the pets begin to starve and die. Finally, a local government agency goes in to “clean-up” the situation.
You start to see a correlation between these situations, but there is, unfortunately, a single significant difference: You, as the sole responsible parent of all these people, have no one to rescue you or your “family.”
What might you be expecting to happen if you continue to keep taking in more extended “family” members?
