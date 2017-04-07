Sound Transit: Taxpayers squeezed too hard

The more I realize what this new ST3 tax is going to do to us, the angrier I get. Where we live in Parkland, I’d wager less than 1 percent of people will ever ride that train, yet we all pay for it.
I have zero faith it will do anything to ease congestion on the freeways, and the cost is insane. At best guess, this tax will personally cost us over $1,300 this year alone between sales tax, over-inflated car tab tax and property tax. Not to mention the impact on our business if all our trucks are subject to this tax as well.
Urban sprawl is frowned upon, but this is a good example of why people choose to move out of the city. Others are choosing to sell their vehicles and drive older, less reliable and probably less fuel-efficient vehicles due to the high car-tab fees.
I am sick to death of Seattle politics hurting the middle class. Sales tax is already crazy high, and even those struggling with poverty in our area are subject to this new tax increase.
Do politicians know how much this hurts working families? I will never understand how this passed.
