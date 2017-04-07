Government: It protects from exploitation, abuse

Re: “What now for Bannon’s ‘administrative state’? (TNT, 3/29).
Three cheers for columnist Francis Wilkinson for boldly telling it like it is about our constitutional government system. Yes, it is an “administrative state,” and thank God it is.
A key role of “government of, by, and for the people” is to set and enforce the rules of the whole society (economics as well as politics), which protect the less powerful from exploitation and abuse by the more powerful, and thus to assure as fully as possible “liberty and justice for all.”
Of course the more powerful do not like regulations that cramp their style and limit their capacity to make profits at the expense of people. But the very preamble to our Constitution defines the purpose of our form of government, however poorly accomplished at times, to “establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”
Too many conservatives and our new administration seem to have forgotten or choose to ignore most of those five fundamental responsibilities of truly good government. We must be ever vigilant and work hard to assure they don’t get away with it.
