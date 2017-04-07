Mariners: M is for miserable

With every new baseball season hope springs eternal - and it’s true with the the Mariners. The management makes a lot of off-season trades and they all look pretty good in spring training, and then the real season begins.
This year we were promised that the 40 year drought was over, that we would have a contending team, and most certainly be in the playoffs. For the first time, I even bought tickets before the first pitch was thrown.
Well, talk about a letdown. Wow, what a disappointment.
Yes, I will watch them - yes, I will go to a couple of games, and yes I will be excited when the Seahawks season begins.
