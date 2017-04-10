Supreme Court: Stop fighting and start fixing

Re: “Why can’t we just grow up?” (TNT letters, 4/5)
The author expresses disgust at the childish actions of liberals who seek to block the Gorsuch nomination. I couldn’t agree more, but my disgust began eight years ago with the childish actions of conservatives who tried to block President Obama’s agenda, including nominating Merrick Garland. If we could work together across the aisle we would all be better off.
No Labels is an organization dedicated to that goal. Their motto: Stop fighting and start fixing. There are over 30 members of Congress who have shown the maturity to agree to work across the aisle and become No Labels problem solvers.
Let’s follow their lead and stop blaming the “other side” for all our problems. Let’s look in the mirror, realize that we all share the blame for our political mess, join No Labels and stop fighting and start fixing.
