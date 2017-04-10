Dreamer: Why not speak English to press?

Re: “Dreamer held in Tacoma is freed,” (TNT, 3/30).
The article noted that Daniel Ramirez Medina spoke to the media in Spanish after being released from detention. In other parts of the article it says that Ramirez came here at age 7.
This means that he has most likely been through the American school system from grades 3-12. After 17 years in the U.S. and nine years of American education, this person cannot speak English well enough to speak to reporters in English?
This indicates either gross incompetence on the part of our educational system or else Ramirez does not want to become a citizen.
Most people will tell you that a 7-year-old will become reasonably fluent in two to three years after entering a new country with a different language. Children adapt very rapidly in these skills unless thwarted by their parents or the educational system.
