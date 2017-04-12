Coach: Policies not equally enforced

Re: “When good high school coaches make bad choices” (TNT, 4/1).
Greg Ford Jr. did violate the Tacoma Schools’ boundary invasion policy when he chose to have kids he worked with at his home and overnight as well as transporting his students even with parent permission.
The policy prohibits all contact and interactions between school staff and students beyond the specific job duty.
However, I also see a double standard, one I regularly witnessed while teaching in the Tacoma schools even after the policy was enacted. Interactions outside the specific job duties occurred between staff members and students.
I now see a lot of mistrust between students and staff because the rules require mistrust.
